Happy birthday, 1st Cavalry Division!

FORT HOOD, Texas – Soldiers from the 1st Cavalry Division held a ceremonial cake cutting for their 98th birthday!

The 1st Cavalry Division is one of the most decorated combat divisions of the U.S. Army. It was formally activated September 13, 1921 in Fort Bliss. The horse-back soldiers patrolled west Texas and the Mexican border.

During World War II, the division traded in its horses for dismounted cavalry due to technology advances.

Now the cavalry is stationed at Fort Hood, where they train daily to protect the U.S.