Happy Halloween from Colcord Avenue

WACO, Texas — Gouls, princesses, and monsters oh my! It’s Halloween and the place to be tonight was Colcord Avenue.

Colcord is known for it’s massive Halloween celebration, where they block off the streets and let costume clad kids roam for candy.

Last year was not as big as normal due to the pandemic but this year they are back in action.

“All the input that I’ve gotten from the neighbors are very steady. They’re very happy to be able to do this,” Richard Lutes said, the President of the Sanger Heights Association. “Last year, it was still done, even though we didn’t close down the barriers due to COVID, but the traffic was a big problem. So this year, we’re glad to be able to put on those the blocks down for the safety of the children and the parents alike. “

Many have seen lots of Halloween celebrations in the neighborhood and are happy to be back to normal.

But there are some new faces to the area, like Dustin Benac, who moved to the neighborhood in October of 2020 and this is his first real Halloween on Colcord.

“Yeah, so we are just getting started here, as you can see, all the kids are coming down,” he said. “And we had a number of kids last year, but not nearly the activity. The streets were blocked off, so we’re thrilled to see the streets blocked out after more people in the neighborhood.”

There were ghosts, princesses, pirates and so many other great characters on Colcord to enjoy some candy and get back to a sense of normalcy.

So from all of us at Fox 44, Happy Halloween.