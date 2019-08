Harker Heights and Killeen students go back to school on Monday and the Harker Heights Police Department wants parents to know they will be out in full force.

Extra officers from the department will be out in school zones Monday morning by car, motorcycle, bicycle and on foot.

They will be on the look-out for drivers who disregard the law.

The department is reminding the public to watch out for students, slow down, stop for school buses and put your phone down.