HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – Starting Monday, December 20, 2021 at 6 a.m. – Wildewood Drive (from Pioneer Trail to F.M. 2410) will be closed to through traffic. The road is anticipated to reopened on December 23rd – weather permitting.

The drainage improvements to Wildewood Drive will be the first phase of construction. An 8’x4’ reinforced concrete box culvert will replace the existing box culvert between Pinewood Drive and Ashwood Drive. Underground storm sewer pipes will also be installed along Wildewood Drive to connect to the new 8’x4’ box culvert.

In the early spring, the sub-grade improvements to the street will begin when the ambient temperature increases.

We ask for your patience and cooperation as we work to complete the project.