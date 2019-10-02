Harker Heights hit and run suspect faces multiple charges

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas- A 25-year-old man is facing multiple charges after Harker Heights police tracked him down following a hit & run accident.

Police say a car, believed to have been driven by Robert Avant, was involved in a crash at the intersection of Indian Trail and Verna Lee Boulevard in Harker Heights.

The driver fled the scene, but when officers searched the surrounding area they found a vehicle matching the description of the one in the crash with damage matching what it would have received in the accident.

A piece of the suspect vehicle was found at the accident scene and matched a piece missing on the vehicle that was found.

Police located the suspected driver, identified as Avant.

After he had been in custody, he admitted to falsifying his name, at which time officers learned he had an active warrant out of another agency.

Police say he had been on probation for another offense, but that a motion to revoke that probation has now been filed.

He remained in the Bell County Jail Wednesday with hsi bond set at a total of $85,000