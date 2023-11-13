Harker Heights (FOX 44/KWKT) — Harker Heights Police officers are investigating the death of man Sunday afternoon. It happened around 1:44 p.m. in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Blvd.

Police officers first found a woman with injuries to her head and arm. She told the officers a man was injured in a building two blocks away, along with the person who reportedly hurt them.

The officers found 37-year-old Dangelo Xavier Valadez unresponsive in an abandoned building in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Blvd. Justice of the Peace Nicola J. James pronounced him deceased and ordered an autopsy.

Officers searched the area and found a suspect in the 200 block of Jamie Road and took into custody. At this time, he is pending federal charges. The woman who was injured Sunday was treated for her injuries and released.

