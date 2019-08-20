Harker Heights man seriously hurt in assault, suspect sought

Harker Heights police are looking for a man who left another man seriously injured in a Monday morning assault.

Police were called to the 1600 block of Yuma Trail at 7:34 a.m. Monday on a reported assault and on arrival found the victim who was initially taken to Seton Medical Center, then later airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple because of the seriousness of his injuries.

The victim was only able to provide limited information about the identity of his attacker and was listed in critical condition Tuesday morning.

Harker Heights detectives obtained a search warrant for the location of the assault and were able to gather enough information to coordinated with the Bell County District Attorney’s Office to obtain an arrest warrant for a suspect in the case on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The warrant carried a suggested bond of $100,000 when the suspect is taken into custody.

Police were not releasing the name of the suspect before he was arrested and arraigned.

The investigation is listed as still open and police say that anyone having information about this incident is urged to contact the Harker Heights Police Department at 254-953-5400 and ask for the Criminal Investigation Division.