Harker Heights PD reports Walmart shooter as ‘false alarm’

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – A report of an active shooter at a Harker Heights Walmart is proven false.

Harker Heights Police officers were dispatched on Thursday evening to a theft in progress at Walmart, located at 2020 Heights Drive.

When officers arrived, the suspect had evaded Walmart asset protection and ran across Interstate 14. Officers followed as the suspect ran. The suspect is not in custody at this time.

An officer arriving to Walmart saw a large crowd running out of the building due to a reported call of an active shooter. Officers responded to Walmart for this report.

When officers arrived, they cleared the store and found the reported active shooter was a false alarm.

The Walmart has since gone back to normal operations.

Source: Harker Heights Police Department