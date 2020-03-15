Harker Heights Police Department investigate murder at Club Krush

HARKER HEIGHTS, TX – The Harker Heights Police Department is investigating a murder at Club Krush on the 200 block of West Veterans Memorial Blvd.

Officers were called out around 3:27 a.m. Sunday for a shooting with reported injuries.

Harker Heights Police Officers located the victim. Both security officers for the club and Harker Heights Police performed CPR on the victim. Harker Heights Fire Department EMS arrived on location and transported the victim to Scott & White Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The department says the victims will not be released pending notification of next of kin.

While at the scene, officers learned of a second shooting victim who was being treated for nonlife threatening injuries at Darnell Army Medical Hospital.

Witnesses indicated the incident started as a verbal argument escalating to a fight and then to the shooting.

The suspect was described as a male between 5’4” – 5’9” who fled the scene in a black or dark gray Dodge Charger.

The Harker Heights Police Criminal Investigation Division is asking anyone with information about this homicide to contact them at 254-953-5440.

Individuals may also provide information to Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash