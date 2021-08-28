Harker Heights police looking for new officer trainees

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — If you have any interest in working as a police officer, now is your chance.

The Harker Heights Police Department are accepting applications for police officer trainees, but the department are only currently accepting certified applicants.

Officers accepted will be on patrol, answering calls for the protection of life and property, collect and preserve evidence, and other daily duties.

Applications will be accepted through Friday, September 3, 2021, and they must be turned into the human resources department or online here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected