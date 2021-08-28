Harker Heights police looking for new officer trainees

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — If you have any interest in working as a police officer, now is your chance.

The Harker Heights Police Department are accepting applications for police officer trainees, but the department are only currently accepting certified applicants.

Officers accepted will be on patrol, answering calls for the protection of life and property, collect and preserve evidence, and other daily duties.

Applications will be accepted through Friday, September 3, 2021, and they must be turned into the human resources department or online here.