Harker Heights Police make arrest in double homicide investigation

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – The Harker Heights Police Department arrested 36-year-old Jerry W. Baker on October 1st, 2020 related to a double homicide investigation.

Police say it happened September 30th around 11:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Red Fern Drive in Harker Heights.

The Harker Heights Police Department received a call from the Copperas Cove Police Department stating that a citizen requested a welfare check at a residence on Red Fern Drive.

Officers responded to the address and knocks at the door were met with no response. Concern for the welfare of the occupants inside, the officers were required to forcibly enter the home and discovered two gunshot victims who were deceased.

The two gunshot victims have been identified as Gina David Kearney, age 55 (mother) and Michael David, age 35 (son).

This incident is being investigated as murder and one suspect is in custody pending arraignment. Preliminary investigation concludes that this is an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the community.

On October 2, 2020, Jerry W. Baker was charged with Capital Murder and arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke with a bond set at $2,000,000.

He is now at the Bell County Jail.