HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — If you ever wanted to learn what it’s like to be a police officer, check out what the city of Harker Heights is offering.

They are still accepting applications for the 2022 Spring Citizens Police Academy.

Classes begin on April 5. You can apply in person or visit the link here.

The training is a six week course designed to give citizens an inside look into the daily lives and operations of the Harker Heights police department.