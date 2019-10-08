Harker Heights stabbing suspect arrested

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas- Harker Heights Police Officers report arresting a suspect in a stabbing that happened Sunday night.

Police were dispatched to the 1400 Block of Pima Trail in reference to a male being stabbed in the stomach and arm. Officers located the victim and provided initial treatment until EMS were able to treat and transport him to the hospital.

According to their investigation, Police found that family members living in the residence had a verbal altercation that turned physical. The suspect grabbed the knife from the kitchen area and stabbed the victim.

Police arrested Paul Doyle in connection to the stabbing. He has been booked, arraigned, and transported to Bell County Jail. His bond is set at $200,000.

The victim, who initially was being treated at Seton Hospital, was transported to Scott and White Hospital, where he is recovering from his injuries.