KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen Police will hold a special community conversation at Live Oak Ridge Middle School this Thursday.

The event runs from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. The department is holding the event in hopes of improving communication between officers and members of the community.

The department is also asking for ideas to make everyone safer.

Source: Killeen Police Department