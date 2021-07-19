Hawaiian Falls welcomes special needs families for exclusive access this Saturday

WACO, Texas – Hawaiian Falls Waco will host special needs individuals and their families/caregivers for exclusive access this Saturday, before the waterpark opens to the public.

Special needs individuals and their families can access the waterpark between 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. – before the parks open to the public from 10:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. “Champions” (special needs children or adults) and their caregivers/family members can stay all day, or they can leave whenever they choose.



Champions get in for free. Companion tickets for family members or caregivers are only $10, with a limit to four people per Champion. Champions Day tickets and companion tickets can be purchased at the front gate ticket office from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.



(Courtesy: Hawaiian Falls)

To be sensitive to some Champions’ needs, Hawaiian Falls turns down the music, adds more staff to assist families, and reminds staff to be thoughtful about using their whistles.

For more information, you can visit hfalls.com/waco.php.

Source: Hawaiian Falls