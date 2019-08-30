Headon crash with truck tractor leaves one man dead

The Department of Public Safety reports one man was killed when his car collided head on with an 18-wheeler in Brazos County.

DPS spokesman Jimmy Morgan said the crash occurred on Old San Antonio Road near US 190 and Highway 6 near the community of Benchley about 11:00 p.m. Thursday.

Morgan said a 2015 model Chrysler was going east on OSR

A 2015 Peterbilt truck tractor, semi-trailer was going west on OSR.

Investigating troopers say the Chrysler drifted into the oncoming lanes meeting the big rig.

The driver of the Peterbilt, saw him coming and attempted to evade, but was unable to go to the right because of an embankment.

Instead, he steered into the eastbound lane in an attempt to avoid the collision, only to have the Chrysler move back over and into his path again.

An occupant of the Chrysler was pronounced dead at the scene.

Morgan said the investigation into the crash is continuing and identification of the victims will be released later