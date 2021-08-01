Health official encouraging pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccine

WACO, TX- Baylor Scott and White in Hillcrest is noticing a disturbing trend in pregnant women getting sick with COVID-19.

Around the country, health officials are noticing a large number of pregnant women and women of child bearing age declining the COVID-19 vaccine.

“A lot of it is that they’re hesitant about the vaccine itself and what potential complications can happen,” says Dr. Paula Smith, maternal and fetal specialist at Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest.

Health officials at Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest are noticing a negative effect of that trend.

“A couple of weeks we’ve noticed a dramatic increase number of hospitalized very sick pregnant patients with COVID,” says Dr. Smith.

Dr. Paula Smith says pregnant women who aren’t vaccinated are more vulnerable with the Delta Variant.

“Our pregnant patients who do get COVID are higher risked at being hospitalized higher risk at being in the ICU higher risk of being intubated compared to those women aren’t pregnant and get COVID,” say Dr. Smith.

After seeing an increased number of pregnant women getting hospitalized with COVID-19, Dr. Smith says she’s encouraging more patients to get vaccinated.

“The other thing that we talk to them about is there really is minimal risk to getting the COVID-19 vaccine during the pregnancy,” says Dr. Smith.

Dr. Smith says it was previously stated that pregnant women shouldn’t get the COVID-19 vaccine, but now with growing studies, she says, reports shows it is safe for the mother and fetus.

“The vaccine does not cross the placenta it does not attack the placenta it actually is helping the mom make antibodies for herself,” says Dr. Smith.

Dr. Smith also recommends those who are interested in getting the vaccine to talk with their provider to see what they recommend.