A lot of us know February is heart month but not many may know about the condition, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, the most common genetic heart disease.



Today is HCM Awareness Day, and FOX 44 News Anchor MG Montemayor spoke with Baylor basketball alum Jared Butler, now in his rookie season with the Utah Jazz.

He shares how this condition has impacted his life on and off the court.

He’s led the Baylor Bears to their first national title and got drafted in the NBA.

Jared Butler accomplished both feats with this heart condition. He found out through a routine physical before starting his college basketball career.



Butler says, “It was extremely difficult just because I didn’t know anything about the condition. I never heard about it. And, so a lot of fears came into play.”



So what is HCM? It occurs when the heart muscle thickens, making it difficult for the heart to pump blood.

Not only was it a surprise to Butler but to his mother, Juana, as well.



Juanea says, “We found out that I carried the gene. I was actually the one that carried the gene. I was extremely shocked. I could not believe it. Had not heard of it. We were clueless as to what this HCM thing was.”



That’s the thing about HCM.

It’s tricky and difficult to diagnose because its symptoms are similar to other conditions that include: shortness of breath, tiredness, chest pains, rapid heartbeat, and dizziness.

But not always.



The rookie NBA player says, “In my particular case, my symptoms were asymptomatic.”



But it is a condition that can cause serious complications, and like Jared, many people don’t even know they have it.



“Once you find out, you kind of want to find somebody else that’s going through the same thing, or at least had some similar experiences,” he says.



Right now, Butler is a shooting guard for the Utah Jazz with an agenda of securing a spot in the NBA playoffs, but his other mission is to bring awareness to HCM.



“I think that’s the role I want to play. I would want to be a light, an advocate, a trailblazer for people who are finding out that they have this condition,” he says.

“And just be a voice for people. Because that’s what I needed at the time.”



His mother couldn’t be any prouder.



“When I look at him play, I am so grateful. We are so grateful. We just want to cheer him on.”



For better or worse, this life-long condition now binds mother and son.

“Because he’s not a mama’s boy,” Juanea laughs.

“So, yes this does help me, help us to become closer. I think so.”



And for those who don’t have anywhere to turn, there are resources for the condition that affects every 1 in 500 people.



Juanea says, “So many people think that they’re isolated and they’re experiencing some of these things alone. You don’t have to be alone. There are people out there where you can get help from.”

It’s important to note that HCM can be a debilitating disease that can reduce physical functioning and overall well-being.

For anyone who may be experiencing symptoms talk to your doctor. To learn more, you can head to the HCM website.