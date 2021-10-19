Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo sees record-high attendance

WACO, Texas – People came out to the 69th annual Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo in record numbers.

This comes a year after COVID-19 pandemic concerns modified the event. The Fair & Rodeo wrapped up eleven days on October 17. The record-setting attendance year holds an estimated 9.3 percent increase over 2019 attendance – thanks to the 238,730 visitors who walked through the gates.

The Fair & Rodeo featured seven nights of live entertainment, free attractions, a livestock show, food, the new BASE at Extraco Events Center and One HOT Rodeo. The Heart O’ Texas Livestock Show had another record-breaking year – with 5,881 entries and 2,470 exhibitors.

The Fair & Rodeo is presented by H-E-B, and is held annually at the Extraco Events Center in Waco. In 2022, the Fair will be held from October 6 through the 16. For more information, you can visit hotfair.com.

Source: Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo