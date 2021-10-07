Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo back at full capacity

WACO, Texas- Thursday night is the first night for the Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo, and people are excited especially after COVID-19 limited the fair to 50 percent capacity last year. This year the fair grounds opening up their gates to 100 percent.

“Very exciting. Yes, very friendly, more, you know, get out before you walk in and see what people,” says Anthony Luecke and Mary Coleman.

Most people missed coming out last year, and when they heard the fair was back, they had to check it out.

“First time been since covid19th, so it’s kind of nice to be here and look around and walk around and we’re actually getting ready to go get us something to eat and go spend some money,” says Priscilla Morales.

For Pricilla and Anthony, coming to the fair is a tradition they enjoy coming to every year.

“We come here at least two or three times some times every day.”

Many people came out Thursday night to see all the attractions, try some delicious food, and have a great time with friends and family.

“My favorite thing is seeing everybody and how happy they are just to see the rides, you know, it’s a different change of environment,” says Xavier Reyes.