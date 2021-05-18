Heart of Texas Region MHMR Center offering Mental Health First Aid Training

WACO, Texas – In response to our nation’s mental health crisis, The Heart of Texas Region MHMR Center will bring Mental Health First Aid training to McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill, Limestone and Freestone counties.

This skills-based course gives people the tools to identify, understand and respond to someone who might be struggling with a mental health or substance use challenge – and connect them with appropriate support and resources when necessary.

One in five Americans has a mental illness, and the pandemic has dramatically increased depression and anxiety – but many are reluctant to seek help or don’t know where to turn for care. Unlike physical conditions, symptoms of mental health and substance use problems can be hard to detect. Friends and family members may find it hard to know when and how to step in. As a result, those in need of mental health services often do not receive care until it is too late.

Just as CPR helps even those without clinical training assist an individual having a heart attack, Mental Health First Aid prepares participants to interact with a person experiencing a mental health crisis. Mental Health First Aiders learn a five-step Action Plan which guides them through the process of reaching out and offering appropriate support.

In twelve years, Mental Health First Aid has become a full-blown movement in the United States. More than 2.5 million people are certified Mental Health First Aiders, and this number is growing every day.

For more information or to participate in a Mental Health First Aid training, you can contact Jeni Sharp at (254) 297-7007, or you can sign up here. Mental Health First Aid through the Heart of Texas Region MHMR Center is available on the following dates:

May 24, 2021: 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

June 8, 2021: Noon – 4:30 p.m.

July 16, 2021: 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

August 9, 2021: Noon – 4:30 p.m.

Source: Heart of Texas Region MHMR Center