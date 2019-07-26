Help end Alzheimer’s by giving your dog a bath

WACO, Texas – With how dry the Central Texas weather has been, your furry friend probably needs a bath.

The third annual Bubbles and Bandanas Dog Wash is being held on Saturday. Neighborhood children will be washing dogs from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. to raise money to help the effort to end Alzheimer’s.

The event will be held at the Community Fellowship Church of the Nazarene on Valley Mills Drive.

If you don’t have a dog, the Humane Society of Central Texas will be there with some dogs looking for new homes.