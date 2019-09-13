Heroin and more seized during Whitney drug raids

Heroin, methamphetamine, Xanax, marijuana and hydrocodone were among items seized when search warrants were served at two area locations at Whitney Thursday.

Warrants were served at a location in the 200 block of Linda Lee Loop and the 200 block of Cedar Creek Park Road.

The week long investigation had included support from the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Hill County Sheriff’s Office.

Cash and other items related to the drug trade were also seized.

Arrested were 60 year old Bruce Allen Rechenthin of Whitney and 40-year-old Joshua Shane Morgan of Wheeler, Texas.

They were taken to the Hill County Jail and were held on multiple counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

The investigation is on going and anyone with information on this case or the operation is asked to call the Whitney Police Department at 254-694-2638 or the Hill County Sheriff’s Office at 254-582-5313