Hewitt and Warren Parks are now fully open

HEWITT, Texas- The playgrounds, bathrooms and pavilions at Hewitt and Warren parks are now open.

All play and exercise areas have been upgraded with new rubber mulch, and repair improvements have been made to the flooring surface for the ADA compliant play ground in Hewitt.

Staff will disinfect the pavilions, play grounds and bathroom areas daily.

Please be cautious of your surroundings, report any health or safety concerns you see and remember social distancing is highly recommended.

Park reservations are no longer being taken.