Hewitt and Warren Parks are now fully open

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HEWITT, Texas- The playgrounds, bathrooms and pavilions at Hewitt and Warren parks are now open.

All play and exercise areas have been upgraded with new rubber mulch, and repair improvements have been made to the flooring surface for the ADA compliant play ground in Hewitt.

Staff will disinfect the pavilions, play grounds and bathroom areas daily.

Please be cautious of your surroundings, report any health or safety concerns you see and remember social distancing is highly recommended.

Park reservations are no longer being taken.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44