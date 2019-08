A McLennan County Grand Jury did indict the man accused of robbing a Hewitt bank and shooting a police officer.

Dallas Scott Bohanan is facing several charges.

Investigators say Bohanan shot Police Officer Clint Brandon while running away from the Pointwest Bank last February. Officers caught Bohanan after his car crashed.

There was a possibility Bohanon could face charges because he shot at the suspect, but his name is not on the Grand Jury indictment list.