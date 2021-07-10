Hewitt groomers stepping up to help co-worker with cancer

HEWITT, Texas: Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming are raising money for one of their own, groomer Megan Johnson, who was diagnosed with cervical cancer in May.

They are holding a bake sale right in their store and a portion of their Saturday proceeds will be going to Johnson.

“There was no question,” store manager April Sparkman said about putting on the fundraiser. “It wasn’t ‘why’ it was ‘what’ as in ‘what could we do?'”

Johnson had surgery in late May but will still have to undergo chemotherapy and radiation treatment starting next week.

Even through the whole ordeal, she still wanted to work.

“I was still trying to work, before surgery I was hurting really bad so it was hard to work,” Johnson said. “I had surgery about six weeks ago and I feel like now I’m able to work but I’m about to start chemo and radiation and I don’t know how I’ll feel after that.”

Johnson says she feels a part of the family atmosphere with the way her colleagues and the community are helping her.

“It means so much to me. I only started working here last October so I haven’t even been here a full year,” Johnson said. Like “I did not expect any of this, I’m totally overjoyed and blessed, for sure.”

Even in the short amount of time she has been there, Johnson has left a lasting impression with her fellow groomers, making it easy to help her.

“Oh she fit right in, like immediately,” Sparkman said. “She’s fit right in, and this is going to sound cheesy, in a hole we didn’t even know we had.”

Woof Gang will accept donations on Johnson’s behalf at 1201 Hewitt Drive #205 and you can reach them through their Facebook page.