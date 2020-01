Hewitt, Texas The Hewitt public library held a public health clinic today to help residents get a head-start on there New Years resolutions.

The Hewitt Health Fair and the Running for Readers 5k were both held earlier today, to help raise money for the Public library. The Library says that they are grateful to have a comunity that supports them and hope this health clinic becomes the first of many to come.

