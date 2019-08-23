Hewitt PD receives ‘Recognized Law Enforcement Agency’ award

HEWITT, Texas – The Hewitt Police Department has earned statewide accreditation!

The department received the award of “Recognized Law Enforcement Agency” from the Texas Police Chief’s Association Law Enforcement Recognition Program.

Hewitt PD had to conduct a lengthy critical self-review before an on-site review was conducted. The result of the review was sent out for final analysis.

Hewitt PD is the 162nd department to have this recognition out of over 2,000 Texas agencies.

Source: Hewitt Police Department