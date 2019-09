The Department of Justice says local and federal authorities rounded up several people in Bell and McLennan counties Thursday morning. The arrests stem from two separate investigations into narcotics trafficking.

McLennan County Deputies and police officers from Waco and Lacy Lakeview took part in one investigation with Texas DPS, FBI, and DEA. They arrested eight people and seized several kilograms of methamphetamine and cocaine. Investigators also found $50,0000 in cash, eleven firearms, and several pounds of marijuana.