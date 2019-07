Hewitt Police want to help you learn how to spot a scam.

The Hewitt Police Department is inviting the public to sign up for their new class, “How to Recognize a Scam”. The course will be on Wednesday at the City Hall Workshop Room at 10:00 a.m.

They will teach you how to not fall victim to online, phone and mail scams.

You can email them for more information and to reserve your spot in the course at lbartlett@cityofhewitt.com.

Source: Hewitt Police Department