HEWITT, Texas — The Hewitt Police Department is looking for your help to give back to the community.

They are partnering with the McLennan County Indigent Health Care Department for a sock drive.

The department posted on Facebook, saying you can drop off new socks at 100 Patriot Court in Hewitt. They are hoping to see people come out and lend a helping hand.

They will be accepting donations until Oct. 28.