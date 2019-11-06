Hewitt Public Library hosts ceremony for veterans

HEWITT, Texas – The Hewitt Public Library celebrated Veterans Day a little early by hosting a ceremony in Hewitt Park Wednesday afternoon.

“Today was a day we just set aside to honor our veterans. We’ve never done that as a library before. I just felt like it was time. And by the turnout and participation, it was needed and appreciated,” says Waynette Ditto, Director of Hewitt Public Library.

The ceremony had a presentation of colors, a patriotic speech, and music sung by Midway students.

“It’s just a small way of saying thank you. Gathering the community together and saying thank you for your service. We wouldn’t have the freedoms that we have today if it wasn’t for people willing to step up and meet the challenge,” Ditto says.

Ditto says the idea for the ceremony came about thanks to certain books flying off the library’s shelves.

“I noticed a lot of veterans coming into the library and checking out more and more military and John Grisham types of books. So I started talking to the community saying, ‘Is this something you would like to do? I would love to head it up,'” Ditto says.

The veterans in attendance agree this is a great way to honor those who served.

“It’s humbling. When we returned from Vietnam, we were not greeted or respected. It’s encouraging to see the respect,” says veteran David Wilson.

“This time of year, a lot of veterans have anxiety with Christmas and with that loss. It feels kind of good to be here and to be around veterans because you don’t get that every day. So I’m glad that Hewitt decided to do something like this,” says veteran Nikki Govan.