High speed chase of Prius through Lampasas County ends in crash in Burnet County

Lampasas County deputies reported chasing a 2009 Toyota Prius at speeds of 100 miles per hour Sunday night, with the pursuit ending when the car struck and embankment after running off a rural Burnet County road.

A statement issued by Lampasas County stated that at 9:12 p.m. Sunday that were notified of a a high-speed pursuit that had begun on US Highway 183 in Williamson County with DPS troopers attempting to get the driver to stop.

Lampasas deputies attempted to set up spike strips to slow it down, but the car got past them.

The driver made an abrupt turn and headed south into Burnet County, then turned onto a county road traveling on the wrong side of the road at times.

The driver eventually lost control of the car and went off the road, striking an embankment.

The driver was then taken into custody.

He was identified as 36-year-old James Crawford of Elgin, who was taken to the Burnet County Jail on charges of evading arrest and driving while intoxicated.