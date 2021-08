An overnight chase on Interstate ended with a crash and the suspect taken to the hospital.

The man’s name has not been released, but FOX44 News has been told that he is in critical condition.

The high-speed chase ended near mile marker 333, which is just north of Valley Mills Road in Waco, around midnight.

At this time, investigators are not saying why the driver was trying to get away from officers.

DPS says the Hill County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.