High speed motorcycle chase leads to arrest…eventually

The operator of a speeding motorcycle initially got away from a Temple police officer trying to stop him, but he was found later and ended up in jail.

The incident started Sunday morning at 6:42 a.m. when officers noticed a motorcycle traveling well above the speed limit near the Walmart on Marlanwood Road.

In addition to traveling at high speed, the motorcycle was seen to go through several stop signs without stopping.

Officers attempted to make contact with the driver, but he sped off and they lost him.

Dispatch was notified of the vehicle and relayed the information with the motorcycle later found in the 2900 block of Jacinto Road.

Officers were then able to make contact with the driver identified as 22-year-old Charles Everette Watkins of Temple.

Officers say he attempted to walk away from them but was detained.

Police say he further resisted and was placed under arrest.

Temple Police Department spokesman Chris Christoff said officers noted he appeared to be under the influence of either alcohol or drugs, so emergency medical personnel were called to treat him before he was taken to the Bell County Jail.