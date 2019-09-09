High-speed pursuit results in two-vehicle accident

LAMPASAS, Texas – Two have been arrested after a high-speed pursuit turns into a two-vehicle accident.

Lampasas Police received a phone call from an OnStar of General Motors representative reporting their customer’s vehicle, recently stolen in Killeen, now appeared to be at the Lampasas Wal-Mart.

When officers responded, they found the white 2017 Chevrolet Equinox unoccupied, locked, and parked in the front parking lot and determined the Killeen Police Department did have the vehicle entered into the Texas Crime Information Center’s database as stolen.

A citizen pointed out a 2015 black Kia Soul driving through the parking lot which had reportedly been parked next to the Equinox, and its occupants had been acting suspicious. Authorities followed the Kia, which immediately accelerated heavily out of the parking lot and appeared to be fleeing east on US Highway 190.

Authorities pursued the Kia, obtained a license plate, and determined the Killeen Police had entered it as stolen. Officers attempted to stop the Kia, but it continued fleeing at speeds reaching 115 miles per hour until they reached the Lampasas River Bridge – about one mile west of Kempner.

A Texas DPS trooper deployed a tire deflation device. The Kia struck it, deflating one or more of the tires. The Kia continued east into Kempner at high speed, where the driver attempted to pass to the left of traffic stopped at the FM-2313 red light. A tractor-trailer with a traditional dump bed was driving south on FM-2313 and turning west onto US-190, when the Kia struck the truck’s trailer – lodging underneath and against the rear wheels and tires, causing extensive damage to both vehicles.

The driver of the Kia was identified as 19-year-old Damion Justin Altamirano, of Killeen, who was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine. The passenger of the Kia was identified as 23-year-old Terrence Eric Rashad Craven, of Killeen, who was found in possession of suspected marijuana, and the Williamson County, Texas Sheriff’s Department had an active warrant entered into the Texas Crime Information Center’s database for him for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Both men received extensive injuries. The truck’s driver and lone occupant was uninjured.

The Kempner Volunteer Fire Department assisted by the Lampasas Fire Department conducted the rescue operation. Acadian Ambulance Service assisted. Baylor Scott and White and Air Evac helicopters took each suspect to Scott and White Hospital in Temple.

Kempner Police Chief Jesse Cerda investigated the accident. The Lampasas County Sheriff’s Department conducted traffic control. The Texas Department of Transportation assisted on scene. The Lampasas Police Department’s Investigations division tentatively determined the two suspects, and only those two, brought the two stolen vehicles to the Lampasas Wal-Mart and further are working with the Killeen Police Department’s Investigation’s division to try and determine the motive.

The Lampasas Police have consulted the Lampasas County Attorney’s Office, and charges are being considered and anticipated upon the suspects’ release from the hospital.

Source: Lampasas Police Department