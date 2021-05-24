Highland Baptist Church host Citywide prayer

WACO, Texas – Hundreds gathered for City Wide prayer at Highland Baptist Church on Monday – and also to hear the vision of Waco by Police Chief Sheryl Victorian.

Senior Pastor John Durham opened his church to local law enforcement, city officials and pastors.

Mayor Dillon Meek was in attendance, as he introduced Chief Victorian before she spoke. Victorian shared that Waco can be a model city for the country, and it starts with the leadership team.

She ended with asking for prayers, followed by four local pastors praying over specific topics – such as racial reconciliation and unity for the city.

The prayers where led by Crossroads Fellowship Pastor Cyndi Abbe, Greater New Light Pastor Samuel Doyle, Grace Hewitt Pastor Michael Visy, and Viento Fuerte Pastor Tom Gutierrez.

Greater New Light Pastor Samuel Doyle shared why he decided to be a part, “We just wanted to send a message that we love and are for our Chief and Law Enforcement. [I] got a chance to hear her incredible vision for the city, and I am excited about what God is going to do in this city with her and our leadership.”

Those in attendance were excited to be invited to this event, and are hopeful for the future of Waco and its leadership.