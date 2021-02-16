Highland Baptist Church operating as warming center during winter storm

WACO, Texas- Millions across the state of Texas remain without electricity due to the winter storm, and local community centers and churches are offering alternative options.

John Durham is the lead pastor of Highland Baptist Church, who says he feels honored to serve as a warming center.

“We have heat and shelter, electricity for charging, and water – even if someone wants to come by and get water,” Durham said. “We have several chairs, several bathrooms, and it’s a safe and warm place.”

As the winter storm continues to impact the lives of many in Central Texas, a warm place is what many needed after more than 24 hours without power.

“We got a couple of emails and phone calls yesterday from Fire Chief Summers, as well as Mayor Dillon Meek, asking if we would be willing to serve as a warming center,” Durham says.

Since opening on Monday, Durham says there have been several dozen people who have used the center – and the list continues to grow.

“I am extremely appreciative of Highland Baptist for opening up their doors to us,” one woman said. “We had no power, no electricity. I am a caregiver of dyalsis kidney transplant patients, so it was essential for us to be in some type of heat,” another person says.

The people who came into the center included families, senior adults – and even pets.

One participate of the warming center said he found out through the pastor’s social media post.

“Me and my roommates have been without power for over 24 hours and have been freezing cold. So we were like, ‘Let’s go get over there!’ They let us bring our dog, too,” one man said.

In addition to warmth, people also received snacks and blankets donated by the Red Cross.

After signing in upon entrance, they are sent to designated areas within the church.

“We have some small rooms that we are using, especially for family units,” Durham said. “Then we have our entire sanctuary open, as well. A lot of chairs in there, a lot of places to spread out.”

The warming center will remain open until 6:00 a.m. Thursday morning. No registration is required.

“We just do this because God loves people, and therefore we love people,” Durham said.

For a full list of warming centers throughout Central Texas, you can click here.