The Department of Public Safety has confirmed that a Tuesday morning crash on Highway 77 in Robinson has resulted in at least one fatality.

Robinson police reported the crash involved an 18 wheeler and a Suburban.

DPS said the crash was reported at 6:34 a.m. on Highway 77 south of Rosenthal Parkway.

Robinson and Lorena Fire Departments responded to the scene.

Traffic was being diverted onto South Old Robinson Road.

Power lines were reported down at the scene and ONCOR had been notified.