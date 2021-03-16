Highway dedication ceremony for fallen DPS trooper taking place March 17th

BELL COUNTY, Texas – A highway dedication ceremony for Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Thomas Nipper will be taking place on Wednesday.

The ceremony will be taking place at 10:00 a.m. at the Bell County Expo Center, and will dedicate a portion of Interstate 35 to the man who died in the line of duty on November 4th, 2017.

Nipper’s wife picked March 17th because it is his birthday. She wanted to combine the two special occasions.

The Trooper Thomas Nipper Memorial Highway, created by the 87th Texas Legislature, consists of a section of Interstate 35 from Temple to Belton in Bell County (Mile Markers #297 to #294).

Various law enforcement and local officials, as well as members of the Nipper family, will attend the ceremony.