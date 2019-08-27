Hill County I-35 lanes closed for emergency repair

HILL COUNTY, Texas – Two of the three lanes on southbound Interstate 35 between Hillsboro and Abbott are expected be closed until early Friday morning as crews make pavement repairs.

The Texas Department of Transportation’s current plans are to close the middle and outside right-hand lanes from Mile Marker 363, south of FM-310, to Mile Marker 361, past the southbound Safety Rest Area.

To use the access road around the closure area, you can take Exit 364B or 364A, near the south edge of Hillsboro.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation