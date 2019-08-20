Hill County train derailment leaves road closed

The Hill County Sheriff’s Office reports at least one county road may be closed several days following the derailment of part of a Union Pacific train Monday.

Cleanup of the derailed cars and track repairs are expected to take some time.

Hill County Road 4281 has been closed between Hill County Road 4231 and 4223.

Residents who live in the area are being allowed through, but through traffic is not.

Initial reports indicate no one was injured and no hazardous materials were spilled or leaked.

No information was available Tuesday morning on just how many cars actually left the tracks or what they were carrying.

Heavy equipment was being moved into the area to facility uprighting cars and making track repairs.