Hilltop Lakes fire ruled arson, two arrested

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office reports that an investigation into a July fire at Hilltop Lakes has been ruled an arson and two people have been arrested.

It was July 5 that the home at 211 Blossom Street in Hilltop Lakes was destroyed by fire.

The subsequent investigation conducted with the help of the State Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fire had been intentionally set.

Two people have now been arrested in that case.

Franshea Batton

Arrested were Franshea Batten of Hilltop Lakes and Randy McCoy of Normangee.