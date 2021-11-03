Hiring Red, White and You! Job Fair coming to Bell County

BELTON, Texas – Workforce Solutions of Central Texas will host its tenth Annual Hiring Red, White and You! Job Fair.

The event will take place Thursday at Central Texas College’s Anderson Hall, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson is set to attend the event, and more than 50 employers will be onsite to meet with job seekers.

The event is free to attend, and is designed to assist veterans, service members and their spouses as they search for their next career opportunity. Over the past nine years, Hiring Red, White & You! has connected more than 108,288 job seekers – including 39,310 veterans – with 18,268 employers, and the event has included over 2,800 same-day hires.

The Texas Veterans Commission is preparing veterans for these hiring fairs by assisting them with applications and résumés, interviewing techniques, as well as one-on-one counseling services.

The national unemployment rate in 2020 for all veterans was 6.5 percent. In contrast, for those veterans who served in the military since September 2001, the unemployment rate was higher at 7.3 percent. There are over 1.5 million total veterans throughout Texas, which has the highest state population of veterans in the country.

Employers who hire veterans may be eligible for the Work Opportunity Tax Credit, which allows employers to receive up to $9,600 on federal business income or payroll tax benefits when they hire from certain qualified groups of veterans.

Source: Workforce Solutions of Central Texas