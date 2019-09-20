Hispanic Heritage: Art and culture can excite and expand a community

WACO, Texas – Artists from Central Texas and as far away as Zacatecas, Mexico are getting ready to showcase their works of art during the second annual Hispanic Heritage Art Show and Celebration.

They say art is not what you see, but what you make others see.

Art and culture can excite and expand a community, and the goal of this year’s Hispanic Heritage Celebration is to bring one’s culture to life.

“We just want to celebrate the diversity of the Hispanic culture. Not just Mexican, American – which is wonderful, we love that. But there’s Central American, there’s South American, there’s the Caribbean, Spain, of course, so as many Hispanic cultures as we can,” says Executive Director of Texas Fine Arts Monica Shannon.

The event will take place on September 27, and will feature over 150 pieces of art from people of all ages.

“We will be having artists from the Central Texas area, the Brazos Valley down by Bryan-College Station, as well as Monterrey, Mexico,” Shannon says.

Participants can even win big bucks!

“Inside in the art gallery, we have a competition. The first place winner has the most Hispanic representation piece of art, and that is a $500 prize. Second place is honorable mention at $300, and then the next prize is a $200 prize for the people’s choice,” Shannon says.

The second annual Hispanic Heritage Art Celebration is bringing creativity to the forefront of Waco.

“Really, this year we want to focus on the art, the artisans, the musical performances, and of course the food. So, it’s going to be a lot of fun for people to attend and experience right here for our community,” Shannon says.