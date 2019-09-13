Hispanic Heritage Festival coming to Killeen this Sunday

KILLEEN, Texas – The Sociedad Cultural Hispanoamericana is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by hosting a festival of art and culture!

The 13th Hispanic Heritage Festival features traditional Mexican dancers, music, food, and door prizes. The event will take place at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center on Sunday, September 15, from 1:00 p.m. -5:45 p.m.

Entertainment will be provided by the Mexico Folk Dance Group Tierra Mestiza. There will be live music from Mexico provided by Mariachi Jalisco de Austin, and from Spain provided by Los Flamencos de San Antonio. The Puerto Rican Kids Folk Dance will delight the audience with their traditional and modern dances. Salsa, merengue, bachata, and cumbia music will be playing for those who like to dance.

Advance tickets for the fiesta are $30.00 per person, and $35.00 at the gate. Children ages 12 to 17 get in for $15.00. Younger kids get in free with their parents. Members of the organization get in for $5.00 per person.

Tickets are on sale at Royalty Real Estate, located at 1101 N. W. S. Young Drive, and at the Killeen Nutritional Center, located at 102 E Avenue D.

This program is supported, in part, by funds from the City of Killeen, Texas, Municipal Hotel Occupancy Tax Revenues, and a grant from the Texas Commission of the Arts.

Starting next week here on FOX44, we will be celebrating Hispanic heritage all month long with special interviews, previews, and insight into the Central Texas Hispanic community!

Source: Sociedad Cultural Hispanoamericana