Hispanic Heritage: Love inspires local business

WACO, Texas – A man born and raised on the Mexican island of Cozumel is now thriving in Waco.

Four years ago, he saw an entertainment need in the city and created a business to fill this void. This is how Hueco Pedicab Tours was born.

Before Captain Danny got his nickname, he was an entertainer in Mexico.

Hosting a karaoke contest at a resort there, he met who would soon become the love of his life.

“So then, I just asked her to dance with me on stage and everything start from there,” says Daniel Abarca, owner of Hueco Pedicab Tours. “Weeks later, I asked her if she wanted to come down and spend time with me and she said, ‘Yes, but only if you make me fall in love with you.’ And then I was like, ‘Challenge accepted!’ Then you know, we were long-distance dating, she went down there to visit me many times and I came here to visit her, I went back home. And then sooner or later, we got engaged and then I moved to Texas. To Waco.”

Danny traveled nearly a thousand miles to relocate to Waco.

“Honestly, when I came to Waco the first time, I did not like it. I was like, ‘That’s it?’ I used to be one of those people that used to say, ‘There’s nothing to do in Waco,'” Abarca says.

To his eyes, the city had a big entertainment gap needing to be filled.

Abarca first worked with Waco Escape Rooms, then helped create Waco Pedal Tours before deciding to branch out and create his own business.

“So then I woke up one day and I was like, ‘I need to do something.’ And I was thinking, restaurant? Ugh, too many already. Wood working? I also like to do wood working. Naw, too many people doing that. And then I was like, ‘What can I do?’ And then I talked to my wife and I was like, ‘I want to do something. I wan’t go get my own business,'” Abarca says.

This is when Hueco Pedicab Tours was born.

“People always behind me, pushing me, helping me, giving me motivation to keep entertaining people in a different way,” Abarca says.

Danny started the business just five months ago, but already has big hopes for the future.

“Instead of just going from point A to point B, I wanted to show them our city. I want to show the river, the Suspension Bridge, talk about the tornado, talk about everything about Waco, that it’s not just one thing. It’s so much going on,” Abarca says.

Now he feels confident comparing a big tourist island like Cozumel, to our Central Texas city of 136,000.

“Now, comparing where I come from, Cozumel to Waco, honestly, the only difference that I can tell is the ocean, and the food,” Abarca says.

