History through Headlines: A Lesson on Impeachment

WACO, Texas – Students at Waco High School begin class everyday the same way with the Pledge of Allegiance, but what they are learning about as the days go by changes in clear and plain sight.

The impeachment of a president is part of U.S. History Teacher Kenneth Heller’s curriculum every year.

This year, at the same time he’s teaching about the impeachment process, the president’s trial is underway.

“They think and check and see if there’s enough evidence to convict a president of a crime,” Heller says, while teaching his students.

They are taking an interest in how the politics are playing out.

“It’s interesting because it’s never happened, you know? And when learning history, it seems weird because you weren’t alive. And it’s hard to believe sometimes, but its happening right now,” says Gary Winthorp, a Waco High School sophomore.

“For the students, it’s relatively new. So its something they’ve not experienced before. But again, I think our students are listening and observing right now. Just watching the behaviors of our political parties and how the outcome is unfolding,” says Heller.

Heller outlines the different elements of impeachment as he walks his students through the process.

“The outline of the constitution, what the constitution states about the impeachment process, the current situation that our Congress is going through, also the representation of President Trump and the defense and the prosecution process,” Heller outlines.

Students engaged in coversation about how party influence is playing a role in this impeachment as opposed to the last one.

“You can see that everyone that said to remove him was a Republican, and Clinton was a Democrat,” he says in class while reviewing President Clinton’s impeachment.

For Isabella Diebolt, the timespan is what caught her by surprise.

“I didn’t realize there wasn’t a timeline on anything. I thought it was more structured with the impeachment like they’d have a certain time for how long it would take, but there’s not. And I was very surprised by that,” the Waco High student says.

Eros Bargas appreciates his teachers willingness to be fair with how he teaches them about this political process, and politics in general.

“I think it’s very important that he tries to teach in the middle and show both point of views, because that’s kind of how I like to see things. You like to hear both sides with a party. What they both say. And draw your own conclusions from there,” says Bargas.