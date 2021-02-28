Hit-and-run crash sends 11-year-old to hospital

Killeen, TX: The Killeen Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash Sunday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 2:31 p.m., on Sunday, February 28, 2021, to a 911 call in reference to a crash involving a single vehicle and a 11-year-old pedestrian in the area of N. College Street and W. Green Avenue. The male juvenile was transported to McLane’s Children’s Hospital in Temple with non-life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was on a skateboard traveling southbound on Root Avenue when a low profile black pickup truck with red rims traveling westbound on W. Church Avenue, failed to yield right of way to the pedestrian, striking him. The driver continued to travel and turned left northbound on Root Avenue and then westbound on W. Green Avenue effectively leaving the scene.

Investigators with the Traffic Unit are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this crash, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.