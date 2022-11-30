HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – The Midway Independent School District says someone made a hoax call to Midway High School Wednesday afternoon.

That caused the school to be placed on a hold while police officers to sweep the classrooms.

FOX 44’s PJ Heussner noticed the police presence as she drove by the school around 1:20 p.m.

Midway ISD said the hold was lifted within minutes and classes were allowed to resume.

Hewitt Police are handling the investigation. Waco Police, the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety also responded to the scene.

We will update this report as more information comes in.